Napoli's Milinkovic-Savic saves Morata's penalty in goalless draw with Como

NAPLES, Italy :Napoli keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved a penalty by Alvaro Morata as the Serie A champions played out a goalless draw with Como on Saturday, unable to break the visitors' unbeaten run since August.

Leaders Napoli, who failed to score in a league game for only the second time this season, are on 22 points. They are a point above AS Roma, who visit AC Milan on Sunday. Fifth-placed Como, unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches, are five points below Napoli.

"I'm happy to a certain extent. When you play like that, you have to win, but we took another step forward against a very strong team that I really like," Como manager Cesc Fabregas told DAZN.

"We are a team that's improving, but there's still a lot to do to get better... I consider myself lucky, we are in the middle of a long process."

Como got off to an inauspicious start as defender Marc-Oliver Kempf was forced off the field with an injury just eight minutes in.

But the visitors were soon awarded a penalty when Spanish forward Morata cleared the Napoli defensive line as he chased a through ball into the box, and went down as Milinkovic-Savic rushed out to intercept him.

Morata, however, missed the opportunity to put Como ahead from the spot, with his shot down the middle bouncing off Milinkovic-Savic in the 26th minute.

The Serbian keeper has now saved six of the last 10 penalties he has faced in Serie A.

BUTEZ KEEPS COMO IN THE GAME

Como keeper Jean Butez made a diving save to deny Scott McTominay as Napoli looked to put the pressure back on the visitors. Eljif Elmas rushed into the Como box late in the first half, but Butez kept out his right-footed attempt as well.

Matteo Politano also tested Butez 10 minutes into the second half with a curling left-footed shot from the edge of the box, but the French keeper dived to his right to make the save.

Politano set up Rasmus Hojlund with a cross in the 80th minute, but the Danish forward, on loan from Manchester United, ended up heading it straight to the keeper, as the match ended in a stalemate.

"Today, Como is a reality. Congratulations to them," said Napoli coach Antonio Conte.

"It was a very balanced, European-style match between two courageous teams. I am much happier today than on other occasions when we have won."

Napoli host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, before continuing their Serie A campaign at Bologna on November 9. Como host Cagliari next Saturday.