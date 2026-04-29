NBA, FIBA and EuroLeague hold 'constructive' talks on potential European league

April 28 : The NBA, governing body FIBA and EuroLeague held "constructive" talks in Switzerland on Tuesday, with all three parties pledging to continue discussions in the coming weeks over the future of European basketball.

During the meeting at FIBA's headquarters in Mies, the NBA and FIBA reiterated their vision for a new league and outlined how current EuroLeague teams that haven't already submitted bids can participate in this new venture.

"Constructive discussions were held on the future of European basketball and on potential opportunities for collaboration," the NBA, FIBA and EuroLeague said in a joint statement. "All three parties agreed on continuing the conversation in the upcoming weeks."

More than 120 prospective investors, including existing teams, outside investment groups and high-net-worth individuals, have shown serious interest in the proposed league.

The NBA ​has received multiple bids in the $500 million to $1 billion range, including several above $1 billion, sources told Reuters earlier this month. The league's 12 target cities include London, Manchester, Paris, Lyon, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Berlin, Munich, Athens and Istanbul.

The NBA and FIBA have previously said that every EuroLeague team has a clear path to participate in the new ecosystem, including the right to explore becoming a permanent NBA Europe franchise, or the potential to qualify for the league through a transparent, merit-based process.

The NBA and FIBA announced the exploration of a European league in March 2025. Play could begin in October 2027.