NBA star Durant invests in PSG as French club plan basketball future

NBA star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in French soccer club Paris St Germain, the Champions League winners said on Friday, and the Phoenix Suns forward will provide expertise on their planned expansion into basketball.

Durant, two-time NBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medallist, has signed a share purchase and strategic partnership agreement with PSG's majority shareholder Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), through his company Boardroom.

"It is an honour to partner with QSI and to be a shareholder of Paris St Germain, a club and a city that is deeply close to my heart," Durant, who won gold at the Paris Olympics last year, said.

"This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI."

One of those opportunities is likely to come in the world of basketball, with PSG already involved in early-stage talks with the NBA regarding potential investment and venues for a new basketball league in Europe.

Durant, who had already forged a link with PSG through the club's minority shareholder Arctos Partners, will partner on a wide range of commercial, investment and content production initiatives.

The 36-year-old will also support the club in its strategy of diversification and growth on sporting and commercial fronts, including developing the club's strategy in the United States and other international markets.

PSG said in their release that Durant would provide "expertise on PSG's multi-sport strategy, particularly regarding future projects in the field of basketball".

Durant was recently included in Forbes' 2025 list of the world's highest-paid athletes, coming in at number 10 with earnings of $101.4 million.