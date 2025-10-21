NBA-Warriors' coach Kerr admits he still gets butterflies on opening night

LOS ANGELES :Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he still feels pregame nerves as his team prepares to open the NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, calling opening night a moment that never loses its edge.

"As a coach I get butterflies before every game, just like I did as a player," Kerr told reporters on Monday.

"As soon as the butterflies leave, it's probably time for me to leave."

Kerr won five championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs before adding four more titles as head coach of the Warriors dynasty.

Kerr said the stage in Los Angeles adds to the occasion.

"I'm excited, I can't wait. What a setting - opening night, Staples, it'll be fun," he said, referring to the Lakers' home arena.

He described the league's curtain-raiser as a reset from the preseason and a jolt of competitive focus.

"I love it. It's the first step. There's something special about opening night. The exhibition season is behind us, the focus is suddenly there. The competitive juice is there. The lights are on, the popcorn is popping," Kerr said.

"You just feel opening night. The first night of the playoffs is a similar one, and then you get into the regular season or into the playoff run and you kind of settle down and it becomes more routine."

Kerr, who grew up rooting for the Lakers, said that allegiance faded as soon as he reached the NBA, but his affection for the city and respect for the storied franchise remain.

"Everybody loves playing in LA," he said.

"It's obviously a historic franchise, it's a great city, there's a vibe in the building because of who's there and all the banners hanging up there.

"Playing the Lakers will always be special."