Neres double as Napoli outclass Bologna to win Italian Super Cup

RIYADH, Dec 22 : Napoli ‌lifted the Italian Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Bologna in Riyadh on Monday, David Neres netting both goals to earn the league champions a deserved victory over the toothless Coppa Italia winners.

Neres opened the scoring with a stunning strike from distance six minutes before the break and found the net again in the 57th minute when Bologna were caught trying to play out of defence.

"We came here as champions of Italy, we wanted this trophy and we showed it with a great ‌performance," Napoli forward Matteo Politano told Mediaset. "We could have scored a few more ‌goals but we are happy with the victory."

Napoli, who beat holders AC Milan 2-0 in Thursday's semi-final, won their third Super Cup and first since 2014 while Bologna, who overcame Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday, failed at their first attempt to win the trophy.

Eljif Elmas had an early opportunity for Napoli but dragged his shot wide from just outside the six-yard area.

Bologna keeper Federico Ravaglia parried away a Scott McTominay crossshot ‍as Napoli continued to pile on the pressure while Bologna struggled to create any chances.

Leonardo Spinazzola was next to try for Napoli. Ravaglia got a hand to his chipped effort allowing Lewis Ferguson back to clear the danger, but the opening goal was worth waiting for.

NERES SCORES WITH CURLING STRIKE

Neres collected a throw-in before drifting inside where the Bologna defence ​stood off, leaving him all the time ‌in the world to line up his shot from outside the area and he whipped a curling strike into the top corner.

Ravaglia was in action shortly after halftime, denying Rasmus Hojlund and tipping ​over Amir Rrahmani's header from the resulting corner before Neres netted his second goal.

Ravaglia played a weak pass to Jhon Lucumi, ⁠Neres pounced to intercept the ball and chipped ‌the onrushing keeper from a wide angle to all but seal the win.

The victors had further chances, but ​Bologna never looked like finding a way back, and Antonio Conte and his Napoli substitutes were waiting to celebrate long before the final whistle.

"Conte is our leader and we follow him until ‍death," Politano added. "Now we celebrate and then we will think about the championship."

This was the third edition of the Italian ⁠Super Cup under the new format with four teams involved, but Serie A president Ezio Simonelli hinted that it could be the ​last.

"Maybe next year we will return ‌to the original spirit of the Italian Super Cup with a one-off game," Simonelli told ‍Mediaset ​before kickoff.