Nervy Arsenal go back to top as Eze seals vital win over Newcastle

LONDON, April 25 : Arsenal arrested their slump in form with Eberechi Eze's superb early goal securing an ugly 1-0 home win against Newcastle United to reclaim top spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

After successive league defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City, Arsenal were knocked off the summit for the first time since October by City on Wednesday but they responded to secure three vital points.

It was far from convincing, however, and the quality of Eze's sublime 10th-minute strike was at odds with the rest of a laboured and edgy display by Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal made heavy weather of it against an out-of-form Newcastle side and the nervousness around the stadium was apparent throughout with Yoane Wissa blazing a glorious late chance over the crossbar for the visitors.

With Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final action, Arsenal moved to 73 points from 34 games with City on 70 from 33.

Newcastle's fourth successive league defeat left them in 14th place and with pressure mounting on Eddie Howe.