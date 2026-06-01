Netherlands aim for World Cup glory despite lack of star power

June 1 : The Netherlands consider themselves World Cup contenders but head for the 2026 finals with a squad that contains few of the outstanding individual stars and little of the overall quality that has marked their previous appearances at the tournament.

The Dutch have been runners-up three times, most recently in 2010, and at the last finals in Qatar in 2022 were eliminated in the quarter-finals on penalties by eventual winners Argentina.

This time they have set themselves the minimum goal of a semi-final place.

“If that could happen, everyone would be happy to sign up for it,” said former Netherlands international Nigel de Jong, now technical director at the country's FA, in an interview with the Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad last month.

But coach Ronald Koeman has already made clear his ambition. "Our goal is to win the World Cup," he said during the March international window.

Whether Koeman has the necessary tools to deliver remains to be seen.

The Dutch will rely heavily on midfield playmaker Frenkie de Jong, whose injury woes at Barcelona have continued this season, and still see Memphis Depay as their lead striker, even if his club career has been rapidly stalling at Corinthians in Brazil.

DOUBTS ABOUT FORM OF KEY PLAYERS

There are also doubts about the form of other key players such as Tijjani Reijnders, who had a promising start to the season after signing for Manchester City but is no longer a regular, and captain Virgil van Dijk, whose dip in form was reflected in a disappointing campaign with Liverpool.

Injury has ruled out Tottenham Hotspur attacker Xavi Simons and there are doubts over the fitness of defender Jurrien Timber, whose groin injury curtailed his season at Arsenal.

Koeman feels, however, that he has a core of players who have been together for several years and this could be a key factor in their favour.

“We have such a good feeling within the squad right now that I think we can get everything out of this tournament,” he said.

The Dutch qualified comfortably enough at the top of their group, three points ahead of Poland and unbeaten.

Their World Cup begins in Group F with a game against Japan on June 14 in Dallas followed by Sweden in Houston and Tunisia in Kansas City, where they will be based during the tournament.

Critics have accused Koeman of being too predictable in his tactical approach. But the coach has adapted his formations when necessary in recent years, upsetting the purists who insist on the traditional 'Hollandse school of football'.

That put the emphasis on dominant, attacking football in a 4-3-3 formation that their great player and coach Johan Cruyff perfected and most Dutch coaches slavishly follow.

“I’ve always admired Cruyff for his vision of the game and his desire to play attractive football but I was a defender; I had to solve problems and that influenced my ideas,” said Koeman, who must be flexible to achieve his target.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)