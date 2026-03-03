Logo
Netherlands to play World Cup warm-up game against Algeria
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group G - Netherlands v Finland - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 12, 2025 Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

03 Mar 2026 12:33AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2026 12:40AM)
AMSTERDAM, March 2 : The Netherlands will play a warm-up match before the World Cup against fellow finalists Algeria in Rotterdam, the Dutch football association said on Monday.

The friendly on June 3 will be the Dutch team's farewell game before they travel to the U.S., where they are expected to play another preparation match  before their opening Group F clash with Japan in Dallas on June 14.

Algeria have been drawn in World Cup Group J along with Argentina, Austria and Jordan.

The Netherlands have another North African country, Tunisia, in their group and play them in Kansas City on June 25.

The Dutch team will play two friendlies this month, against Norway in Amsterdam and Ecuador in Eindhoven.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
