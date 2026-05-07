Neves praises PSG spirit as holders hang tough against Bayern to reach final

May 6 : Paris St Germain have learned how to endure sustained pressure to win, according to midfielder Joao Neves after the holders held off a relentless Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final again.

A 1-1 draw in Germany in the semi-final second leg secured a 6-5 aggregate victory for the French team, who relied on defensive discipline to neutralise the German side despite facing sustained pressure for much of the game.

PSG will face Arsenal in the final in Budapest on May 30, framing the victory not just as a tactical win, but as a gift to their supporters and a milestone in their quest to build a lasting European legacy.

“We know how to suffer. We're ready for what's coming. Even with injuries, all the players are ready to play; that's how you build a great team," Neves said.

Desire Doue echoed the sentiments of his teammate.

"It was an exceptional match, another magical night in Munich against a great team. We have to congratulate them. These are the kinds of matches we've dreamt of playing since we were little," Doue said.

Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi welcomed the victory as a continuation of PSG's development after winning the European Cup for the first time last season.

“We made history here last year, and we want to keep writing the history of PSG. It’s our dream to win it a second time. The star is the team. Everyone wants to fight. That’s football, that’s PSG," Al-Khelaifi said.

“It’s magnificent. We have the best coach in the world, the best supporters. Tonight, we only heard our supporters. They are the best.”

PSG Manager Luis Enrique praised his players.

"In two days I'm going to celebrate my (56th) birthday. I'm very happy. We're in the next phase of the competition, the final of the Champions League. We want to give our supporters that kind of gift."