New era beckons for holders Al-Ahli ahead of Asian Champions League title defence

Sept 13 : Al-Ahli launch the defence of the Asian Champions League Elite title against Pakhtakor on Monday under new management and with a new-look squad as the Saudi Pro League side attempt to become the first club to win the trophy three times in a row.

Matthias Jaissle, who led the Jeddah-based outfit to back-to-back successes, departed in August to join Newcastle United in the Premier League and left behind a squad in the throes of an overhaul.

Riyad Mahrez, the former Manchester City winger who had been instrumental in both of Al-Ahli's title triumphs, left the club at the expiration of his contract in June while midfielder Franck Kessie joined Atalanta in Serie A.

Their departures followed the exit of Roberto Firmino last year as Al-Ahli have refreshed their squad in an effort to remain competitive both at home and in continental competition.

Former FC Twente and Shakhtar Donetsk coach Marino Pusic has replaced Jaissle at the helm with Al-Ahli one of five Saudi Pro League clubs competing in the newly expanded league phase of the competition.

Sixteen clubs – up from 12 in the two previous seasons – will feature on each side of the continent, with Al-Ahli joined by four-times champions Al-Hilal, Saudi title holders Al-Nassr plus Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah to complete the country's quota.

Clubs will play eight matches in the league phase with the first eight finishers from west and east Asia advancing to the last 16, with the first round of knockout matches played on a regional basis.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be hosted on a centralised basis in Saudi Arabia for the third season in a row from April 23 with the decider to be held on May 1.

Al-Ahli won the title last season with victory in Jeddah over Japan's Machida Zelvia and, like their Saudi Pro League counterparts, the J-League will be represented by a record five clubs due to the expansion.

Machida, however, will not be among the participants after finishing outside the qualifying positions last season.

The Japanese will be represented by domestic champions Kashima Antlers, who won the Asian title in 2018, plus former winners Gamba Osaka, Kyoto Sanga, Kashiwa Reysol and Vissel Kobe.

Kashima begin their campaign hosting Australia's Newcastle Jets while three-times winners Pohang Steelers will seek to turn around a poor run of form in the competition by South Korean clubs when they face Beijing Guoan.