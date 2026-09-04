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New front row and centre pairing as Australia strengthen side
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Sport

New front row and centre pairing as Australia strengthen side

New front row and centre pairing as Australia strengthen side
Rugby Union - HSBC Sevens World Championships - Hong Kong - Australia v Kenya - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, China - April 17, 2026 Australia's Harry Wilson in action with Kenya's Kevin Wekesa Nyongesa REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
New front row and centre pairing as Australia strengthen side
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Fiji - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - September 17, 2023 Australia's Angus Bell in action with Fiji's Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
New front row and centre pairing as Australia strengthen side
Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v Australia - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 9, 2024 Australia's Taniela Tupou in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
New front row and centre pairing as Australia strengthen side
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in action with Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
04 Sep 2026 05:14AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2026 05:42AM)
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Sept 3 : Australia have again rung the changes but significantly strengthened their side for the second test against Argentina on Saturday as captain Harry Wilson was restored to the starting line-up.

• Wallabies coach Les Kiss had named an entirely new forward pack for last weekend’s first test in San Salvador de Jujuy, where they pulled off a narrow 27-21 win, but for Saturday’s game changed only the front row and one of the loose forwards.

• Experienced props Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou return with Billy Pollard as hooker.

• Rob Valetini moves from No. 8 to the flank to allow for the return of captain Wilson.

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• Ben Donaldson is named at flyhalf in place of Carter Gordon and will team up with Ryan Lonergan, who stays at scrumhalf as he has in every test this year.

• Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii start together for the 17th time in the centre pairing while on the left wing Harry Potter is replaced by Filipo Daugunu.

• Fullback Tom Wright will mark his 50th cap.

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Filipo Daugunu, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-Angus Bell

Reserves: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Massimo de Lutiis, 19-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto Shaw, 20-Charlie Cale, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Carter Gordon, 23-Isaac Henry.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
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