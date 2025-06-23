New IOC head Coventry already counting down to LA 2028

LAUSANNE, Switzerland :Former Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry took over the leadership of the International Olympic Committee from Thomas Bach in a ceremony on Monday with the 2028 Los Angeles Games already threatening to fill her in-tray to overflowing.

Coventry, who starts her eight-year spell officially on Tuesday as the most powerful sports administrator in the world, became the first woman and first African to be elected head of the Olympic ruling body in March.

Much of the discussion during campaigning focused on the IOC's need for change in its marketing strategies with several top Olympic sponsors having left in the past 12 months.

However, with Los Angeles hit by protests against immigration raids, and relations tense between state and city officials, and the U.S. government, the 2028 Games have become the major talking point in the movement that would ordinarily be focusing on next year's Milano-Cortina Winter Games.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Coventry has long-standing ties with the United States, dating back to her time as a leading swimmer at Auburn University in Alabama. That will prove useful ahead of LA 2028, and she has said she will seek to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Games.

Coventry will also need to find time to help secure the long-term finances of the movement. The IOC, which generates billions of dollars in revenues each year in sponsorship and broadcasting deals for the Olympics, has secured $7.3 billion for 2025-28 and $6.2 billion for 2029-2032. More contracts are expected for both periods.

COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITIES

Coventry is also expected to continue the IOC's plans to expand commercial opportunities for sponsors at the Olympics with the organisation's finances in a robust state and the privately-funded LA Olympics a good place to start.

Coventry needed only one round of voting to clinch the race to succeed Bach, beating six other candidates, making history for the African continent, with the IOC having been ruled for 131 years by European or North American men.

Her background and being the first female president will be assets in a diverse IOC membership and the international makeup of Olympic stakeholders.

On Monday she was handed the golden key to the IOC by Bach, who was the organisation's president for 12 years.

"I am really honoured I get to walk this journey with you. I cannot wait for anything that lies ahead," Coventry said in her address to IOC members and other Olympic stakeholders.

"I know I have the best team to support me and our movement over the next eight years."

Coventry will hold a two-day workshop this week to get feedback from members on key IOC issues.

"Working together and consistently finding ways to strengthen and keep united our movement that will ensure that we wake up daily... to continue to inspire," she said.

A seven-times Olympic medallist, Coventry won 200m backstroke gold at the 2004 Athens Games and in Beijing four years later.

"With her election, you have also sent a powerful message to the world: the IOC continues to evolve," Bach said in his speech. "With Kirsty Coventry, the Olympic movement will be in the best of hands."