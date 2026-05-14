New Jersey cuts World Cup rail ticket prices again

May 13 : New Jersey's public rail system is further dropping its World Cup ticket price from an original $150 per round trip to $98, the rail system provider said on Wednesday.

This NJ TRANSIT cut followed a reduction to $105 earlier in May.

The prices for the trip, which outraged World Cup fans both in the New York City area and from overseas, sparked much political comment, from local officials to U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Local officials had complained that FIFA was going to earn billions from the event, while New Jersey taxpayers would be footing a huge bill for security, disrupted services and other game-related impacts.

"We were able to reduce costs while protecting NJ Transit's daily customers and commuters from bearing the financial burden," NJ Transit Chair Priya Jain said.

The price drop was possible because of additional advertising revenue, the agency said.

The tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico starts on June 11.