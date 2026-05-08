New Jersey reduces World Cup public transit fare to $105

May 7 : New Jersey lowered its round-trip fare to World Cup games at MetLife Stadium to $105 from $150 on Thursday, local media reported, after the original price drew criticism from FIFA.

The reduced fare still dwarfs the less than $15 the same route costs on a typical day and exceeds the $80 round-trip fare for FIFA's own shuttle service to the 82,500-seat stadium, which will host eight World Cup matches including the final on July 19.

The CEO of New Jersey's public transportation provider NJ Transit, Kris Kolluri, had last month cited the need for increased security and a higher number of passengers due to the closure of public parking around the stadium to justify the fare hike.

Reuters has contacted NJ Transit for comment on the price change.

The 2026 World Cup's Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the original $150 price would have "a chilling effect" on fans.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill previously said FIFA should pay for the rides, as NJ Transit had been "stuck with a $48 million bill" to ensure fan safety.