Logo
Logo

Sport

New Jersey reduces World Cup public transit fare to $105
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

New Jersey reduces World Cup public transit fare to $105

New Jersey reduces World Cup public transit fare to $105
People wait to board a NJ Transit train at the Secaucus Junction station on the day of the announcement of public transit ticket prizes to World Cup games in New Jersey, in Secaucus, New Jersey, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
New Jersey reduces World Cup public transit fare to $105
Commuters ride a New Jersey Transit train on the day of the announcement of public transit ticket prizes to World Cup games in New Jersey, in Secaucus, New Jersey, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
08 May 2026 02:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 7 : New Jersey lowered its round-trip fare to World Cup games at MetLife Stadium to $105 from $150 on Thursday, local media reported, after the original price drew criticism from FIFA.

The reduced fare still dwarfs the less than $15 the same route costs on a typical day and exceeds the $80 round-trip fare for FIFA's own shuttle service to the 82,500-seat stadium, which will host eight World Cup matches including the final on July 19.

The CEO of New Jersey's public transportation provider NJ Transit, Kris Kolluri, had last month cited the need for increased security and a higher number of passengers due to the closure of public parking around the stadium to justify the fare hike.

Reuters has contacted NJ Transit for comment on the price change.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The 2026 World Cup's Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the original $150 price would have "a chilling effect" on fans.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill previously said FIFA should pay for the rides, as NJ Transit had been "stuck with a $48 million bill" to ensure fan safety.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement