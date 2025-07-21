New signings will help bring Arsenal trophies, says Gabriel

Arsenal let Premier League titles slip through their grasp in the last couple of years but the arrival of top-quality signings will make a difference this season, said defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Runners-up for the last three seasons, Arsenal have signed winger Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, as well as midfielders Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season, is also expected to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

"I think the players that came will help us out a lot. The club is doing what is best for the players and the manager," Gabriel told the BBC in an interview published on Sunday.

"They are definitely doing their best to bring the best players that can help us, but we have to focus on what we can do out on the pitch. The players that are here are doing that. We are strong and we are getting stronger with these new players.

"We want to have the best players. To be in the dispute for titles, you have to have the best players ... We have let a couple of titles slip through our fingers recently. We almost won but I think this year, things will be different."

Arsenal begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 17 with a trip to Manchester United.