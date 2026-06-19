New Zealand build lead towards 200 at tea on third day v England

LONDON, June 19 : New Zealand recovered from a shaky start to their second innings to stretch their lead towards 200 at tea on the third day of the second test against England at The Oval on Friday with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra adding an unbroken 66-run stand.

• England began the third day on 226-6 in reply to New Zealand's 391 all out and lost Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue in quick succession as fast bowler Matthew Henry claimed his first five-wicket haul against England.

• England's number nine Matthew Fisher dug deep though, and in partnership with debutant Sonny Baker at number 10, helped England reach 291 all out, a 100-run deficit.

• Fisher played sensibly to reach his 50 off 76 balls.

• New Zealand lost openers Tom Latham (4) and Devon Conway (11) cheaply as they slid to 28-2.

• Ravindra was dropped on seven but by tea had made a fluent 35 with Nicholls on 39 as New Zealand reached 94-2.

• England lead the three-match series 1-0.