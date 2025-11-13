New Zealand captain back to lead All Blacks against England

LONDON :New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has returned to lead the team against England on Saturday, after a deep gash to his knee has restricted him to a paltry two minutes of action on the All Blacks’ November tour.

Barrett had to go off early in New Zealand’s 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago on November 1 and missed last weekend’s narrow victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Barrett’s return means promising lock Josh Lord loses his place despite impressive performances against both the Irish and Scotland. He will be on the bench, however.

The change is one of three announced by coach Scott Robertson on Thursday, with Leicester Fainga’anuku replacing Caleb Clarke on the left wing, which means Billy Proctor comes into the team at outside centre with Quinn Tupaea having been switched inside last week.

Clarke had been ruled out earlier this week after failing a head injury assessment following a head-knock in the 25-17 win over Scotland.

Fainga’anuku came into the team at outside centre last week.

Robertson’s other change is in the loose forward trio as Simon Parker returns and replaces Wallace Sititi, who drops to the bench. Parker played in the win over Ireland but was not in the matchday-23 for the Murrayfield meeting with Scotland last Saturday.

Sam Darry (lock) and Du’Plessis Kirifi (loose-forward) drop out of the squad after being used as replacements last week while Anton Lienert-Brown comes into the matchday selection as cover for the backs.

Robertson said his team were ready for the challenge that England would bring with the backing of the home crowd.

“Twickenham is one of the iconic venues in world rugby, and there is nothing quite like hearing 80,000 fans singing ‘Swing Low’ to get the adrenaline pumping.

“Recent games against England have been incredibly close-fought, and both teams are coming off a run of wins, so we are expecting an epic clash on Saturday afternoon. We will embrace the atmosphere and the occasion,” he said in a statement naming the team.

Team: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Quinn Tupaea, 11-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Peter Lakai, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Josh Lord, 20-Wallace Sititi, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Damian McKenzie.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)