New Zealand dismissed for 391 after maiden Phillips century

LONDON, June 18 : Glenn Phillips completed his maiden test century as New Zealand punished a wayward England attack to pile on the runs on the second day of the second test at the Oval on Thursday, eventually out for 100 as New Zealand were dismissed for 391.

• New Zealand frustrated England with 100 added before lunch on day two having begun the day on 291-7.

• Phillips resumed the day on 49.

• Kyle Jamieson scored 41 in an eight-wicket stand of 87 with Phillips but was dropped on 15 by Ben Duckett.

• Jacob Bethell bowled out Jamieson for his third wicket of the innings.

• Phillips struck 18 boundaries in his century before eventually being caught on the boundary shortly before lunch by Emilio Gay off the bowling of Matthew Fisher.

• England are chasing victory to seal the series win.