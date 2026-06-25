New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 25 : New Zealand got off to a strong start on the opening morning of the third test against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday, moving to 108-0 by the lunch break.

• Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway took advantage of a true surface and sun-baked conditions to make steady progress after New Zealand won the toss.

• Latham, New Zealand’s captain, led the way with an unbeaten 60 — his eighth half-century against England in tests, while Conway made 45, without either offering a chance.

• Recalled England captain Ben Stokes brought Shoaib Bashir into the attack after 47 minutes. His 11th-over introduction was the earliest for a spinner on the first day of a home test by England in 18 years.

• Stokes said ahead of the match he had never felt under as much pressure in his four years as England captain with the side seeking to avoid a first home series loss since 2021 on the back of a chastening Ashes defeat in the winter.

• The three-match series stands at 1-1 after New Zealand fought back from their first test defeat at Lord’s to win by 253 runs at The Oval.