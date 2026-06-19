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New Zealand punish England as Nicholls century builds huge lead
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New Zealand punish England as Nicholls century builds huge lead

New Zealand punish England as Nicholls century builds huge lead

Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 19, 2026 England's Matthew Fisher celebrates after reaching his half century Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

19 Jun 2026 08:13PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2026 01:44AM)
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LONDON, June 19 : New Zealand took complete command of the second test against England as Henry Nicholls struck a masterful century in a big partnership with Rachin Ravindra to stretch their lead to 352 on day three at the Oval on Friday.

Having dismissed England for 291 just before lunch for a first-innings lead of 100, New Zealand lost openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway cheaply but then turned the screws to reach a commanding 252-3 at the close.

On a day of unbroken sunshine, Nicholls took full advantage of the batsman-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 119. Daryl Mitchell was 32 not out at the close.

Ravindra, dropped on seven with New Zealand wobbling slightly on 48-2, played fluently in a third-wicket stand of 161, but with a century beckoning he fell lbw to England's part-time spinner Jacob Bethell having scored 76.

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England began the day on 226-6 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings 391 and lost Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue in quick succession as pace bowler Matthew Henry completed his first five-wicket haul against England.

A defiant half century by number nine Matthew Fisher put the brakes on New Zealand's charge and Archer then produced a hostile opening spell as England threatened a counter-attack.

But England's fire faded and New Zealand are now clear favourites to level the three-match series having lost the opener by 115 runs at Lord's.

Source: Reuters
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