Logo
Logo

Sport

New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 26, 2026 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 26, 2026 England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 26, 2026 England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 26, 2026 England's Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Will O'Rourke with Harry Brook after a catch by Emilio Gay Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
26 Jun 2026 08:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 26 : England continued to fight back on day two of the deciding third test against New Zealand at a scorching Trent Bridge, with returning captain Ben Stokes taking three wickets before lunch to leave the visitors on 418-7.

• New Zealand dominated day one with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway sharing a record 317-run partnership.

• New Zealand began the day on 361-4 after losing late wickets on Thursday.

• Stokes struck to remove Daryl Mitchell for 11 on Friday, caught behind.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Will O'Rourke then tried to slog Stokes but skied a catch to Emilio Gay at point.

• Stokes took his 250th test wicket when he had Mitchell Santner caught by Jacob Bethell at gully, a tight decision that the visitors unsuccessfully reviewed.

• New Zealand will be disappointed not to make more than 450 on a good batting wicket.

• The series is 1-1.

• Allrounder Stokes is back as captain after being omitted from the side defeated at The Oval amid an investigation into him and bowler Gus Atkinson breaking a team curfew.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement