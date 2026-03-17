Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains Budget 2026 artificial intelligence China Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

New Zealand still preparing to take on Iran at World Cup, says coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains Budget 2026 artificial intelligence China Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand still preparing to take on Iran at World Cup, says coach

New Zealand still preparing to take on Iran at World Cup, says coach
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Republic of Ireland v New Zealand - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 21, 2023 New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
New Zealand still preparing to take on Iran at World Cup, says coach
A soccer field stands empty at Kino Sports Complex, where the Iranian men’s soccer team is scheduled to practice for the FIFA World Cup, in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble
17 Mar 2026 09:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 17 : New Zealand are continuing to prepare for a World Cup opener against Iran but will be ready to adjust if the Middle East nation does not take part, coach Darren Bazeley said.

Iran's first match is against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles. The Iranians are also grouped with Belgium and Egypt at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Iran's sports minister said last week it was impossible for the team to participate after the U.S. launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran were welcome to participate but that he believed it was not appropriate that they be there "for their own life and safety".

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Right now we’re still continuing as though we’re playing Iran," Bazeley told New Zealand media.

"They’re the team that qualified and we got drawn against them. That's still the fixture and until we get told otherwise, we'll continue with that preparation.

"Obviously, if things change, then we'll deal with that, but that would be (people at) a higher level than myself involved in those discussions."

New Zealand Football boss Andrew Pragnell told local media they were taking security around their matches very seriously but had not heard any updates from FIFA about heightened threats.

Pragnell said he could not foresee Iran's World Cup matches being shifted out of the United States.

"I doubt that FIFA would change locations of fixtures. It's probably not something that they would look to do," he said.

Soccer's global governing body has not commented on the possibility of moving Iran's matches out of the United States. Iran are due to play two matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement