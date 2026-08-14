New Zealand withdraw support for FIFA boss Infantino, call for review

Aug 14 : New Zealand has withdrawn support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election and called for a review following the scrapping of the governing body's plan to bring private equity into the World Cup.

"New Zealand Football (NZF) today announced that it has formally withdrawn its support for the candidature of Gianni Infantino as FIFA President at the 2027 FIFA Congress," NZF said in a statement on Friday.

"In addition, NZF is also seeking an independent review of the steps undertaken to develop the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme," it said.