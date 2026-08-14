Logo
Logo

Sport

New Zealand withdraw support for FIFA boss Infantino, call for review
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand withdraw support for FIFA boss Infantino, call for review

New Zealand withdraw support for FIFA boss Infantino, call for review

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress - Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium - February 12, 2026 FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the event REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

14 Aug 2026 08:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 14 : New Zealand has withdrawn support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election and called for a review following the scrapping of the governing body's plan to bring private equity into the World Cup. 

"New Zealand Football (NZF) today announced that it has formally withdrawn its support for the candidature of Gianni Infantino as FIFA President at the 2027 FIFA Congress," NZF said in a statement on Friday.

"In addition, NZF is also seeking an independent review of the steps undertaken to develop the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme," it said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement