Logo
Logo

Sport

New Zealand's bowlers fight back against England in third test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand's bowlers fight back against England in third test

New Zealand's bowlers fight back against England in third test
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 27, 2026 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates with Devon Conway after taking a catch to dismiss England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Nathan Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand's bowlers fight back against England in third test
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 27, 2026 England's Jamie Smith walks after losing his wicket, caught by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell off the bowling of Nathan Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand's bowlers fight back against England in third test
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 27, 2026 England's Jamie Smith is caught out by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell off the bowling of Nathan Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
27 Jun 2026 08:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 27 - New Zealand were on course to take a first innings lead in the third test at Trent Bridge after a strong morning with the ball on Saturday. England lost four wickets in the session for the addition of 91 runs before lunch to reach 314-6, still trailing by 124.

• New Zealand struck early with England losing three wickets for 11 runs after play resumed on day three.

• Daryl Mitchell took a low catch to dismiss Jamie Smith at slip, giving Nathan Smith his second wicket of the day.

• England captain Ben Stokes was on 15 when he was bowled by Zak Foulkes, a concussion substitute for Blair Tickner, with a delivery that nipped back sharply.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Harry Brook battled through to the interval with the ball moving around to reach an unbeaten 51 from 68 balls with five boundaries.

• Ground staff had to be called on four times to deal with a hole that opened up in the bowler’s run-up at the Stuart Broad End.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement