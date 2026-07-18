New Zealand's Fox shares Open lead after record-equalling 62

SOUTHPORT, England, July 18 : New Zealand's Ryan Fox carded the third 62 in little more than 24 hours at the British Open to hit the top of the leaderboard at a sunny Royal Birkdale on Saturday.

Fox carded nine birdies and only one bogey in his eight-under third round, coming up short with a putt at the 18th that would have given him a men's major record round of 61.

He was in the clubhouse on eight under with Americans Sam Burns and Jackson Suber also on eight under early in their rounds as the sea breezes began to strengthen.

• Fox's 62 gives him a share of the lead as third round continues.

• Sam Burns birdies three of the first seven holes to reach eight under.

• Jackson Suber also on eight under.

• Overnight leader Lucas Herbert drops a shot.

• Light winds prompt low scoring on Saturday with several players making moves.

• England's Tommy Fleetwood making a charge, reaches seven under after 11 holes.

• World number one Scottie Scheffler misses putts, but still in the hunt on five under at the turn.

• 2024 champion Xander Schauffele takes advantage of conditions to move to four under after 66.

• Rory McIlroy struggles to make an impression and cards a 69 as title prospects fade.

• American Bryson DeChambeau, who was hit with a two-stroke penalty on Friday, remains on five under early in the round.