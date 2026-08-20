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New Zealand's Jordan, Roigard fit to face Springboks in first test
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New Zealand's Jordan, Roigard fit to face Springboks in first test

New Zealand's Jordan, Roigard fit to face Springboks in first test

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland v New Zealand - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 8, 2025 New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring a try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

20 Aug 2026 06:24PM
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JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 : Record try scorer Will Jordan and first-choice scrumhalf Cam Roigard have included in New Zealand’s team for the first test against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday after recovering from injury.

Coach Dave Rennie on Thursday named the pair in the starting line-up despite the fact injury has kept them out of the first three tour games against provincial opposition.

• Ardie Savea captains the side after being given time to rest following last month’s Nations Championship in which the All Blacks beat France, Italy and Ireland in a successful start to Rennie’s reign.

• Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland comes into the side for Patrick Tuipulotu as the only change to the starting XV from the win over Ireland.

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• Damian McKenzie was also declared fit to take his place at fullback having been an injury doubt and Ruben Love starts at flyhalf.

• There is no place in the match-day 23 for Beauden Barrett as Rennie opts for a 5-3 split between forwards and backs among the replacements.

• Saturday’s test is the first of four on successive Saturdays as part of "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" series and is followed by clashes in Cape Town, Johannesburg again and Baltimore in the U.S.

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Ruben Love, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Ardie Savea (captain), 7-Luke Jacobson, 6-Tupou Vaa'i, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Josh Lord, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-George Bower, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Anton Segner, 20-Peter Lakai, 21-Kyle Preston, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Leroy Carter.

Source: Reuters
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