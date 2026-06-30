New Zealand's resilience and grit sinks England

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 29 : New Zealand demonstrated again on Monday the resilience and grit which make them such redoubtable opponents by defeating England by 160 runs in the third test despite being without two of the match winners from the side who levelled the series last week.

Missing Kane Williamson, the finest batsman in their history who retired unexpectedly after the first test loss at Lord’s, the Kiwis took the field without their premier pace bowler Matt Henry and all-rounder Glenn Phillips who scored his maiden test century at The Oval.

Both players were late injury withdrawals while towering fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was also stood down as he continues to recuperate from a back stress fracture.

Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke and Zak Foulkes, New Zealand’s first concussion substitute after Blair Tickner took a blow to his helmet from Jofra Archer, stepped up on a Trent Bridge pitch which became increasingly unpredictable during a fierce English heat wave over the first four days of the match.

STOKES FURORE

On Sunday during the furore which accompanied the shock announcement from England captain Ben Stokes that he was to retire from test cricket at the conclusion of the match, New Zealand batter Darryl Mitchell was playing an innings of immense character, concentration and courage.

Player-of-the-match Mitchell was rapped on the head, forearms and hands during seven hours at the crease, finishing on 100 not out in New Zealand's 288 for nine declared which effectively played the home side out of the match.

"This is very special for our group, we came over here with a goal of winning and doing it in a style that suits us as Black Caps," Mitchell said.

"I’ve got a couple of bruises here and there but that makes it worth it, we were pleased how calm we were after the loss at Lord's then we got to business at the Oval and here."

Smith, who was named New Zealand player of the series, praised wicketkeeper Tom Blundell who forced the England batsmen to stay in their crease by standing up to the wicket for the pace bowlers.

"It's a shame we got stuck with injuries but it shows the strength of the side with guys on the sideline who can do a good job," Smith added.