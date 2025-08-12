New Zealand's Sititi out of Rugby Championship opener v Argentina

New Zealand loose forward Wallace Sititi has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina while still recovering from ankle surgery, coach Scott Robertson said on Tuesday.

Sititi, who was the All Blacks Player of the Year in his debut 2024 season, missed the entire France series with the injury and had hoped to be back for Saturday's match in Cordoba.

He faces at least another week on the sidelines, though, opening the door for a potential recall for Peter Lakai or a debut for Simon Parker.

Robertson, who names his squad on Thursday, may opt for continuity in the starting back row, though, having deployed enforcer Ardie Savea at number eight and Du'Plessis Kirifi at openside flanker in the third and final test against France after Luke Jacobson was a late withdrawal due to injury.

The All Blacks won that match 29-19 in Hamilton to whitewash the French 3-0.

New Zealand have lost three out of their last 10 matches to the Pumas, including last year's Rugby Championship clash in Wellington, but have never been beaten in Argentina in 40 years of tests against the South Americans.

Robertson said the 38-30 upset in Wellington was on the minds of his players.

"They’re a team with a lot of experience, a lot of them play in Europe, they’re really well coached, and they play with passion," he told reporters of Argentina.

“Anyone can beat anyone on the night, you've got to be at your best - every game. That’s the exciting part of this tour."