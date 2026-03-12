Logo
New Zealand's Williamson launches line of boxes after low blow from Steyn
New Zealand's Williamson launches line of boxes after low blow from Steyn

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 2, 2025 New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

12 Mar 2026 11:10AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 11:17AM)
MELBOURNE, March 12 : New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has started a business inspired by one of cricket's most painful rites of passage, launching his own line of "premium alloy" boxes to protect players' most sensitive area.

Worn inside a player's briefs as a shield for the groin, boxes are an essential piece of protective kit for batters facing deliveries that can exceed 140 km/hr (87 mph).

Williamson said a ball from South Africa's feared fast man Dale Steyn in 2012 cracked his box and inspired the "Cover" brand he had co-founded.

"It was extremely painful and it just absolutely dropped me," the former New Zealand captain said in a statement.

"I was hit, my box split, and that made it pretty clear that the protection players were relying on wasn't up to the demands of the modern game."

Co-founder Jason Low said the box's alloy shell could handle ball speeds well over 200 km/hr and offer protection from high-speed projectiles across other hard ball sports like hockey, lacrosse and baseball.

While boxes have long been a staple of cricket kit, players are still occasionally left writhing after being struck low by a fast ball.

Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh missed two games at the World Cup last month after suffering "internal testicular bleeding" from being hit in the groin by a ball at training.

Source: Reuters
