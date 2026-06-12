New Zealand's Williamson retires from internationals after stellar 16-year career

June 12 : New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson quit international cricket on Friday, ending a stellar 16-year career marked by numerous accolades and by captaining his side to the title in the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

Williamson's departure also suggests the sun is finally setting for batting's modern "Fab Four" of India's Virat Kohli, England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith and Williamson himself.

Statistically, Williamson departs as New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer, having accumulated more than 19,000 international runs and anchoring the team through its most successful era across all formats.

Williamson, who turns 36 in August, decided to step away in the middle of the series in England having scored zero and 18 in the opening test last week.

"It does feel the right time," Williamson told reporters. "I've given everything to this team, and it has given me a lot more in return.

"When I look at the dressing room now and see the talent and the journey that this team is looking to go on, it just feels the right time for me to step away. I feel really good about it."

The former New Zealand captain finished with 9,515 runs from 110 tests that included 33 hundreds. He also played 175 ODIs and 93 T20 Internationals.

He has not been centrally contracted since 2024, freeing him up to play franchise cricket between national duties.

Leading a team that consistently punched above its weight, his crowning achievement came in 2021 when he captained the Black Caps to victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final. Under his captaincy, New Zealand won 22 out of 40 tests.

However, Williamson's legacy is defined as much by his temperament in defeat as his triumphs.

His handling of the 2019 ODI World Cup final at Lord's in particular won him widespread praise. After the game against England ended in a tie and a subsequent Super Over was also deadlocked, England were awarded the trophy on a "boundary countback" rule that was scrapped soon after. Williamson was magnanimous in defeat and refused to blame officials for the outcome, setting a benchmark for sportsmanship at the international level.

Since his test debut against India in 2010, Williamson has served as the team's batting mainstay, neutralising bowling attacks worldwide. While his departure leaves a batting void that New Zealand will struggle to fill, it also signals the beginning of a transition for cricket's most dominant modern batting generation.

Of his celebrated contemporaries, India's Kohli has scaled back his commitments and is now active internationally only in One-Day Internationals, while England's Root and Australia's Smith have also entered the twilight of their careers.

“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said. “His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this Black Caps team, as well as world cricket - that will be his legacy.

“His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA."