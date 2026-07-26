Newcastle boss Howe uncertain about Guimaraes' future

July 26 : Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he is unsure whether Bruno Guimaraes will remain at the club amid interest from Arsenal, but said he had held "good conversations" with the midfielder.

Reports in British media this week linked Premier League champions Arsenal with a move for the Brazilian international.

"I've had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup," Howe told reporters after Newcastle's draw with Gateshead in a pre-season game on Saturday.

"What we speak about has to remain private, but he's just a great player, a great person.

"I don't know what's going to happen with Bruno's future. That's for other people to speculate about. They are conversations that I'm not part of."

Newcastle have already lost two key players in this transfer window with winger Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona and midfielder Sandro Tonali heading to Tottenham Hotspur, and Howe said he was keen to keep hold of Guimaraes.

"Bruno is the captain of our football club. He's been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together," he added.

"I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay."

Newcastle, who finished 12th last season, begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23.