Newcastle Director of Rugby Diamond gets six-match ban for verbal abuse

Newcastle Falcons Director of Rugby Steve Diamond has been handed a six-match suspension after admitting verbally abusing match officials, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

An independent disciplinary panel said Diamond's language breached an RFU rule prohibiting conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game after Newcastle's 17-15 loss away to Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership on March 29.

"Mr Diamond's behaviour was completely unacceptable: the language used was inappropriate, abusive and completely contrary to the core values of rugby," the RFU said in a statement.

"There is no place for the abuse of match officials, whether in the professional or community game."

Diamond apologised to the match officials and the panel decided the six-match ban was proportionate to the incident.

Newcastle are bottom of the Premiership table with 10 points from 13 games.