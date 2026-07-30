Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect - reports

July 30 : Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, BBC and Sky Sports reported on Thursday.

The 48-year-old leaves after five years in charge, having guided Newcastle to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years with the League Cup title in 2025. He also led the club to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

While the club has yet to make an official announcement, Sky Sports reported that the decision followed discussions between Howe and Newcastle's hierarchy over the last 48 hours.

Several British media outlets reported that Howe informed the club of his desire to take a break from the managerial role.

His exit follows a disappointing campaign in which Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League after suffering 17 defeats in 38 matches. His final game in charge was a 4-1 pre-season loss to Bristol City on Wednesday.

German coach Matthias Jaissle, currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Howe, according to Sky Sports. Al Ahli and Newcastle are both owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.