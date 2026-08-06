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Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure
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Sport

Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure

Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 2, 2026 Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle during the match REUTERS/Stringer

06 Aug 2026 02:18AM (Updated: 06 Aug 2026 02:28AM)
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July 5 : Newcastle United appointed German coach Matthias Jaissle as manager on Wednesday following the departure of Eddie Howe, with the 38-year-old joining the squad at their pre-season training camp in La Manga, Spain. 

"Newcastle United are delighted to announce the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as the club's new head coach," the Premier League club said in a statement.

One of Europe’s leading young coaches, the 38-year-old German arrived on Tyneside following great success with Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli.

Jaissle was previously manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, leading them to back-to-back AFC Champions League titles.

Source: Reuters
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