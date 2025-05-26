Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat

Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Fabian Schar in action with Everton's Beto REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Sven Botman in action with Everton's Iliman Ndiaye Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 25, 2025 Everton's Beto in action with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 25, 2025 Everton's Jordan Pickford with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 25, 2025 Everton's Michael Keane in action with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
26 May 2025 01:11AM (Updated: 26 May 2025 01:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England :Newcastle United squeezed into the Champions League places despite losing 1-0 to Everton at home in their final game of the Premier League season on Sunday, thanks to Manchester United’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

The Magpies, who ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by beating Liverpool to win the League Cup earlier in the season, ended up in fifth place on 66 points, edging out Villa on goal difference.

The final whistle led to a nervous wait at St. James's Park as the game continued at Old Trafford, with confirmation of Villa's defeat bringing a roar of joy and relief as the Champions League hymn was played to celebrate Newcastle's return to Europe's premier competition.

Newcastle dominated throughout but were undone by poor finishing and sloppy passing. Their struggles were encapsulated in a 38th-minute tongue-lashing administered by defender Fabian Schar to team mate Jacob Murphy, who dawdled across the midfield before carelessly giving away the ball.

The home side had their chances but their final ball into the box was often poor, and any efforts they did manage to get on goal were comfortably dealt with by Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Newcastle were eventually punished for giving away the ball once too often in the centre of the pitch in the 65th minute, with Everton's Vitaliy Mykoloenko crossing for Carlos Alcaraz to score with a brilliant header.

The home side poured forward late in the second half as they sought to salvage some pride with an equaliser, with Bruno Guimares sending a stoppage-time effort that might have saved their blushes whistling past the top corner.

Other than that, Everton were in no mood to accommodate them and defended doggedly to the bitter end, finishing their season in 13th place on 48 points. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement