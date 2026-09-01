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Newcastle sign Belgium forward Fernandez-Pardo from Lille
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Newcastle sign Belgium forward Fernandez-Pardo from Lille

Newcastle sign Belgium forward Fernandez-Pardo from Lille

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse, Renton, Washington, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Belgium's Matias Fernandez Pardo during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig

01 Sep 2026 10:31PM
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Sept 1 : Newcastle United have signed Belgium forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Details regarding the transfer fee and contract length were not disclosed, but British media reported Newcastle paid £51.4 million ($69.6 million) for the 21-year-old.

Fernandez-Pardo, who is Newcastle's eighth signing of the transfer window, helped Lille secure UEFA Champions League qualification last season.

"In terms of my own career progression, it made complete sense to come so I didn't hesitate at all," Fernandez-Pardo said in a statement. "I'm still young, I'm still hungry, and that's why I'm here."

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Newcastle coach Matthias Jaissle highlighted the forward's versatility.

"Matias is a highly technical player with explosiveness in his game," Jaissle said. "He can score and assist, he has courage, and he has the ability to take players on."

Source: Reuters
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