Newcastle through to last 16 of Champions League 9-3 on aggregate

NEWCASTLE, England, Feb 24 : Newcastle United took their place in the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time after beating Qarabag 3-2 at St. James' Park on Tuesday for a 9-3 on aggregate win.

The outcome was never in doubt after Newcastle thrashed Qarabag 6-1 in the first leg of the playoff in Baku last week but expectations of a second goal rush proved short-lived after a promising start.

Newcastle were 2-0 up with the fans in full party mode after six minutes, the two goals coming in the space of 80 seconds from Sandro Tonali in the fourth minute and Joelinton on the volley in the sixth.

Unlike in Baku, where Newcastle were already 5-0 up at half-time, the Magpies then eased off and allowed Qarabag back into the match as the expected second leg thrashing failed to materialise.

Camilo Duran pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 50th but Newcastle responded instantly with a powerful header from Sven Botman scoring his first Champions League goal two minutes later.

Manager Eddie Howe brought Anthony Gordon, the four-goal hero from the first leg, off the bench in the 54th minute in place of Joelinton with the score at 3-1, but the change had little impact.

The scoreline became 3-2 three minutes later when Elvin Jafarguliyev scored with a left-footed shot after Aaron Ramsdale had saved a penalty from Marko Jankovic following a Dan Burn handball.

Newcastle will now play Barcelona or Chelsea in the knockout stages.