Newey swerves Horner speculation, says management 'tweaks' coming

BUDAPEST, July 24 : Aston Martin principal Adrian Newey swerved enduring speculation on Friday about his former Red Bull boss Christian Horner joining him at the team, but confirmed some 'tweaks' to senior management were in the pipeline.

Horner, one of the most successful bosses in Formula One history, was ousted by Red Bull last year and is now a free agent. He has said he would like to return if there is a chance of winning.

Aston Martin are currently 10th of 11 teams and have scored one point in 10 rounds, but Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll has spent heavily on putting together all the ingredients for success.

"I keep hearing about these rumours of Christian. I can't comment further," Newey told reporters at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I don't know anything about that. All I can say is that we're very happy with our senior management team. And we may do some minor tweaks, but the personnel we have at AMR (Aston Martin Racing), we are very happy with that."

Newey did not name any names.

Former Audi principal Jonathan Wheatley, who also worked with Newey at Red Bull, has been on 'gardening leave' since last March and has also been linked to Aston Martin. He is expected to become free to join another team in the New Year, earlier if an agreement can be reached.