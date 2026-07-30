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Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo not in Brazil's plans as Ancelotti turns to next generation
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Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo not in Brazil's plans as Ancelotti turns to next generation

Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo not in Brazil's plans as Ancelotti turns to next generation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Neymar Jr. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo not in Brazil's plans as Ancelotti turns to next generation
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. looks dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Mike Segar
Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo not in Brazil's plans as Ancelotti turns to next generation
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. and Danilo Santos during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo not in Brazil's plans as Ancelotti turns to next generation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
30 Jul 2026 08:41PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 08:47PM)
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July 30 : Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo will no longer be in Brazil's plans as they look to build a younger squad for the 2028 Copa America, coach Carlo Ancelotti told Brazilian broadcaster ge.

Forward Neymar, 34, retired from internationals after Brazil exited the World Cup with a loss to Norway in the round of 16. Midfielder Casemiro, 34, and defender Danilo, 35, have not announced their international retirements.

"I think this World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players. Starting with Neymar, going through Danilo, Casemiro, all those players who were over 30 years old at the World Cup," Ancelotti said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We are going to map out new players who can enter, I'm not saying for the next World Cup in 2030, but who can already be competitive in the first objective, which is the Copa America in 2028."

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Brazil, who will face Australia in two friendlies in September, have reached the World Cup's semi-finals only once since their record fifth triumph in 2002. They have not won the Copa America since 2019.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to replace all 26 players. We're going to keep some important players who can continue the work, like Marquinhos, to name one," said Italian Ancelotti, who took over as Brazil coach in June 2025.

"I think it's important that you stay to give a sign of continuity to the work. But the idea is to change, to bring in a new generation."

Ancelotti was sounded out by the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) for the role of Italy manager.

"There was simply contact from the federation, but it's not a contract issue, it's a matter of commitment," Ancelotti said.

"I have a commitment to Brazil not because I signed the contract. I have a commitment based on the year I spent here, I was very well received, and I don't want to break that commitment."

Source: Reuters
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