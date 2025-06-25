Neymar extends contract with Santos until end of the year

Brazilian forward Neymar has signed a six-month contract extension with Santos, his boyhood club announced on Tuesday.

The deal means the 33-year-old remains with Santos until the end of the year, with the possibility of renewing after it expires.

"I made a decision and I listened to my heart. Santos is not just my team; it is my home, my roots, my history and my life. I grew up here and became a man here. I am truly loved here. Here I can be myself and be truly happy," Neymar said in a statement.

Since returning to Santos in January, Neymar has only played in four Brazilian Championship matches due to a thigh injury that left him sidelined for more than a month. He also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Santos are currently 15th in the Brazilian Serie A table.