Neymar extends contract with Santos until end of the year
Neymar extends contract with Santos until end of the year

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Botafogo - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - June 1, 2025, Santos' Neymar reacts REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes/File Photo

25 Jun 2025 05:24AM
Brazilian forward Neymar has signed a six-month contract extension with Santos, his boyhood club announced on Tuesday.

The deal means the 33-year-old remains with Santos until the end of the year, with the possibility of renewing after it expires.

"I made a decision and I listened to my heart. Santos is not just my team; it is my home, my roots, my history and my life. I grew up here and became a man here. I am truly loved here. Here I can be myself and be truly happy," Neymar said in a statement.

Since returning to Santos in January, Neymar has only played in four Brazilian Championship matches due to a thigh injury that left him sidelined for more than a month. He also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Santos are currently 15th in the Brazilian Serie A table.

Source: Reuters
