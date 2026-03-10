Neymar injury doubt casts shadow over Brazil recall hopes

March 9 : Neymar will miss Santos' Brazilian Championship match against Mirassol on Tuesday with lingering muscle fatigue, dealing a fresh blow to the forward's hopes of forcing his way back into Brazil's squad ahead of the World Cup.

Santos said Neymar's absence was precautionary but the timing is awkward, with Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti having organised a trip from Rio de Janeiro to Sao Paulo to watch the 34-year-old in action.

Sources linked to the Brazilian FA (CBF) and the national team's technical committee told Reuters Neymar's omission from Tuesday's match was met with surprise and frustration by the CBF and Ancelotti, who had hoped to assess the number 10 up close.

Ancelotti has made it clear he will only select players who are fully fit and can meet Brazil's physical demands. Missing Tuesday's match could cost Neymar a place in the national team squad being announced on March 16 for friendlies against France and Croatia on March 26 and 31.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, has not played for his country since October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries that have hampered his comeback.

Since returning to boyhood club Santos from Saudi Arabia in January 2025, he has shown flashes of his old form but has struggled to string together a consistent run of matches.

Brazil's attacking options include several in-form players such as Vinicius Jr, Estevao, Raphinha, Joao Pedro, Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick, Igor Jesus and Matheus Cunha.

Ancelotti will continue with his visit to avoid the impression that he was just going to see Neymar, although that was the principal reason for travelling.

Neymar is expected to be available for Sunday's match against Corinthians at Vila Belmiro. However, Ancelotti will attend Botafogo v Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro that day, with his assistant coaches assigned to monitor the Corinthians game.

Time seems to be running out for Neymar with Brazil set to make their final World Cup call-up in May, with the finals being held in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. from June 11 to July 19.