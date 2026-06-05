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Neymar skips Cleveland trip with Brazil as he continues recovery
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Neymar skips Cleveland trip with Brazil as he continues recovery

Neymar skips Cleveland trip with Brazil as he continues recovery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Coritiba - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 17, 2026 Santos' Neymar reacts REUTERS/Jean Carniel/File Photo

05 Jun 2026 02:41AM
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June 4 : Neymar will not travel to Cleveland for Brazil's World Cup warm-up match against Egypt on Saturday as he continues to receive intensive treatment for a calf injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

"Neymar will not travel with the delegation to Cleveland," the CBF said in a statement. "He will remain in New Jersey, undergoing physical therapy and intensifying his physical recovery program."

Brazil's all-time leading scorer is sidelined by a Grade 2 calf strain, a moderate muscle injury involving a partial tear.

The Brazilian coaching staff remain hopeful that the 34-year-old will be available for their World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.

The five-time World Cup winners will also face Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

(Report by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, writing by Janina Nuno Rios and editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
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