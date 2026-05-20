NFL-Nashville to host city's first Super Bowl in 2030

May 19 : The city of Nashville, Tennessee, has been selected to host the Super Bowl for the first time in 2030 at Nissan Stadium, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

• NFL owners voted on the proposal at the league's spring meeting in Orlando, Florida

• In addition to the game, Nashville will also host that week's NFL Honors and Super Bowl Opening Night events

• Nashville previously hosted the 2019 NFL Draft, drawing 600,000 fans and generating $224 million in economic impact, the league said

• The next Super Bowl will be held in Inglewood, California, on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium

• Atlanta will host the NFL's championship game in 2028 followed by Las Vegas in 2029