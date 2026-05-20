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NFL-Nashville to host city's first Super Bowl in 2030
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NFL-Nashville to host city's first Super Bowl in 2030

NFL-Nashville to host city's first Super Bowl in 2030
FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; General view of Nissan Stadium with the downtown Nashville skyline before the Tennessee Titans game against the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL-Nashville to host city's first Super Bowl in 2030
Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
20 May 2026 01:26AM
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May 19 : The city of Nashville, Tennessee, has been selected to host the Super Bowl for the first time in 2030 at Nissan Stadium, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

• NFL owners voted on the proposal at the league's spring meeting in Orlando, Florida

• In addition to the game, Nashville will also host that week's NFL Honors and Super Bowl Opening Night events

• Nashville previously hosted the 2019 NFL Draft, drawing 600,000 fans and generating $224 million in economic impact, the league said

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• The next Super Bowl will be held in Inglewood, California, on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium

• Atlanta will host the NFL's championship game in 2028 followed by Las Vegas in 2029

Source: Reuters
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