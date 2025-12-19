NFL's Dallas Cowboys top Forbes' most valuable teams list

Dec 18 : The Dallas Cowboys retained their status as the world's most valuable sports team, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was dominated by National Football League clubs.

The NFL's Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, were valued at $13 billion, a 29 per cent jump compared to last year, Forbes said.

The National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors ($11 billion), NFL's Los Angeles Rams ($10.5 billion) and New York Giants ($10.1 billion), and NBA's Los Angeles Lakers ($10 billion) rounded out the top five.

Forbes said 30 of the NFL's 32 teams were on its top-50 list which also included 12 NBA clubs and two each from Major League Baseball, Formula One, LaLiga and the Premier League.

The four soccer clubs on the ranking - Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool - were down from seven in each of the past two years as England’s Manchester City, Germany’s Bayern Munich and France’s Paris St Germain dropped off the list.

The New York Yankees ($8.2 billion) led the way for MLB teams and were in a share of 10th on the list, while Real Madrid ($6.75 billion) were the most valuable soccer club and ranked 20th.

Ferrari ($6.5 billion) were the top Formula One team on the list and in a share of 26th place.

According to Forbes, the 50 top teams are worth more than $353 billion, or an average of $7.1 billion each, which is up 22 per cent from 2024 and more than double the mark from four years ago.