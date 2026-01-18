Nigeria edge Egypt on penalties for third place at Cup of Nations

CASABLANCA, Jan 17 : Nigeria secured third place at the Africa Cup of Nations, edging Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in Saturday’s bronze medal match.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made two saves from Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to set up Nigeria's success in the shootout at Casablanca's Stade Mohamed V.

Nigeria had the ball in Egypt’s net twice but the efforts from Paul Onauchu in the first half and Ademola Lookman after the break were ruled out.

Onauchu’s was disallowed because he had elbowed Egypt defender Hamdi Fathy in the face, which was confirmed after a VAR check.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Lookman, who come on as a halftime substitute, had his effort chalked off for offside.

Nigeria have now finished third at nine Cup of Nations tournaments.