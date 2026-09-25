Nigeria fight back to beat Madagascar in Cup of Nations qualifier

CAPE TOWN, Sept 25 : Nigeria were forced to come from behind as they started their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a winning note, edging Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo on Friday.

Debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scored, after Madagascar took a surprise lead through Ehsan Kari in the 16th minute, sparing home blushes and moving Nigeria level on points in Group L with Guinea Bissau, who won 2-0 away to Tanzania.

The Gambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Sudan and Togo were also winners in Friday’s early qualifying games but Patrick Vieira's debut as Senegal coach ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Mozambique as they let slip a first-half lead.

Much was expected of the French World Cup winner's first game in charge despite a much-changed side after a disappointing World Cup for Senegal, where they went out in the last 32 to Belgium after an underwhelming and error-ridden campaign.

But while Nicolas Jackson pounced on some poor defending to hand Senegal a 32nd-minute lead in Maputo, they allowed Geny Catamo to equalise for the hosts with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area in first-half stoppage time.

Also in Group J, Sudan's Mohammed Eisa struck four minutes from time to hand his side a 1-0 win over neighbours Ethiopia.

The two former African champions were playing in Juba, South Sudan because of the security situation caused by the civil war in Sudan.

Muhammed Badamossi scored Gambia's winner in a 2-1 home success over Somalia in Group C, while Dominic Njaliwa was Malawi’s hero as they beat South Sudan by the same scoreline in Blantyre.

Dermane Karim netted early as Togo edged visitors Burundi, while German-born brothers Leroy-Jacques and Joy-Lance Mickels netted for Rwanda who beat Liberia 3-1 in Kigali.

A third brother Joy-Slayd was an unused substitute in the first competitive match in charge for Rwanda's English coach Stephen Constantine.

Past champions Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Zambia are all in action in their opening qualifiers later on Friday.

The top two in the 12 groups advance to next year’s finals, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, except in groups where the hosts are playing, from which one other team will qualify.