No goal, but Messi's influence on show in Club World Cup opener
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Group A - Al Ahly v Inter Miami CF - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 14, 2025 Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi walks onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Group A - Al Ahly v Inter Miami CF - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 14, 2025 Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi before taking a corner kick REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
15 Jun 2025 11:24AM
MIAMI :Although he did not score, Lionel Messi again proved his worth with Inter Miami, showing some brilliance and avoiding injury as they got off to a decent start in the Club World Cup with a goalless draw against African giants Al-Ahly from Egypt on Saturday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Messi draws massive crowds to stadiums, and attendance will be a key measure of the revamped Club World Cup's success or failure. On Saturday, almost 61,000 fans filled the Hard Rock Stadium, making for a festive atmosphere and giving the tournament a satisfying start.

KEY QUOTES

Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami coach: "We were very nervous and anxious in the first half, which is normal given the context. In the second half, we were more patient. We played all over the pitch, created chances and could have scored to win the game. But it’s a 90-minute match, and let’s not forget we struggled in that first half.

"It’s clear that when we find Leo (Messi) in the right positions and give him good passes, we have more options and chances. In the first half, we kept trying to find him with the first ball, but they were ready for us.

"When we were more patient, we were able to find Leo. And we all know what he can do when he finds space."

Jose Riveiro, Al-Ahly coach: "It was a very intense game, with nervousness and mistakes from both sides, but we controlled the scenario better in the first half, creating chances. But it's a pity we did not convert one of them.

"In the second half, Miami were getting better and after 60, 70 minutes it could have gone in either direction. We have to make sure next game we are a little bit better.

"We first made sure Messi was cut off from his providers, but then he appeared in those set pieces and second actions after set pieces."

Source: Reuters
