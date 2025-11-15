No player assured of spot in US World Cup squad, says Pochettino

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has warned players that "no one can feel safe" about their chances of making the final squad for next year's World Cup on home soil.

The U.S., who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup as co-hosts of the tournament alongside neighbours Mexico and Canada, host Paraguay and Uruguay in a pair of international friendly matches this month.

Pochettino's side will be without the injured duo of attacker Christian Pulisic and midfielder Tyler Adams, affording the Argentine manager an opportunity to assess his options ahead of the World Cup.

"For me these are the players that today, they deserve to be here and are the players that we want to see, are the players that are our choice, our selection," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"And then no one can feel safe or no one can feel that they're going to be (on the roster), even the names that you say: (Christian) Pulisic or Tyler Adams. I think the federation is bigger than the names that (are in) the national team."

AC Milan's Pulisic opted to skip the matches against Paraguay and Uruguay after suffering a low-grade injury to his right hamstring during the United States' 2-1 win in a friendly against Australia last month.

"(Pulisic) was perfect when he played against Australia, but that happened and we see what happened," Pochettino said.

"The most important thing is that all the players arrive fit in a very good condition the day that we are going to start the World Cup, or maybe a little bit before because I need to prepare the roster."