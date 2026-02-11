Nordic Combined-Norway's Oftebro wins gold in men's Nordic combined

TESERO, Italy, Feb 11 : Norway’s Jens Luraas Oftebro won his first individual gold in the men's normal hill Nordic combined on Wednesday at the Milano Cortina Olympics, overcoming a trio of earlier starters in a hard-fought ski in slushy conditions.

Austria’s Johannes Lamparter took silver, while Ilkka Herola clinched Finland's first medal of the games with a bronze.

Oftebro started fourth in the ski race, 20 seconds behind Estonia’s Kristjan Ilves, who came out of the ski jump with the highest score and a 15-second time advantage.

Ilves kept ahead of the other competitors for the first half of the race, but ultimately finished sixth.

The 25-year-old's gold medal marks the seventh for Norway at these Games and their fourth at Milano Cortina in an event featuring cross-country skiing.

Compatriot Johannes Klaebo has won two golds here in cross-country skiing and the country also took victory in biathlon.

Wednesday's competition combines ski jumping and 10km of Nordic skiing. Those who perform better on the jumps get a time advantage in the cross-country ski portion of the event.

Skiers on Wednesday had to contend with warm temperatures that made for slushy snow, which sloshed around their skis as they climbed hills on the course.