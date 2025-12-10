Norris back in the car as F1 wraps up with final test in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, Dec 9 : Formula One wrapped up the season in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with new champion Lando Norris back in his McLaren to test tyres in one final outing before major changes next year.

The Briton, who secured the title in the season-ending race at Yas Marina on Sunday, was one of 15 race regulars who returned to the track along with a cast of young hopefuls.

"It was great to get back out in our championship-winning car for one last time this year," said Norris. "Now it's time for a rest before we go again."

Testing proper will start on January 26-30 with the 2026 season kicking off in Australia on March 8.

Isack Hadjar, who will become teammate to four-times world champion Max Verstappen next year was getting some km under his belt in the Red Bull.

"They welcomed me really well and I already feel comfortable with this group. Of course, this is a totally different car to the one I will be driving in Barcelona (testing) but it was good to get a feel of the tyres," said the Frenchman.

Arvid Lindblad, who has moved up from F2 to take Hadjar's place at Racing Bulls, was also getting important track time with his new team.

"There are several things we need to get up to speed with together, including procedures that we've been working on, but overall it was a productive day," he said.

Pirelli's slightly narrower 2026 tyres were run on 'mule' cars still using the DRS system that is set to be replaced next year by new active aerodynamics.

Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli did most laps (157) and was fastest in one minute 25.170 seconds, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri second and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton third, all using the softest C5 compound tyre.

The test marked a farewell to the current generation of turbo-hybrid power units and ground effect cars, as well as a final outing for the Sauber team who will return as Audi in 2026.